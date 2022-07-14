GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.500-$5.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.50-5.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $91.81 on Thursday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

