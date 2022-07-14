GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 16,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 55,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.67%.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

