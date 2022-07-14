Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gecina in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($137.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gecina from €130.00 ($130.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($139.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($135.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Gecina from €134.50 ($134.50) to €123.50 ($123.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

