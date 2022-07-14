Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.14.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.46.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 185.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 60.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Generac by 788.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.