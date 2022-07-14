General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.77

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.71, with a volume of 18092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

