GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIW. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GigInternational1 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in GigInternational1 by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 238,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 170,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in GigInternational1 by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIW stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

