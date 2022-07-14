Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.78.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.92.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.51%.

In related news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

