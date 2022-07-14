Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$42.00. The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 9536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.