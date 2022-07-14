Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$42.00. The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 9536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.