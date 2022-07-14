Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

