Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.