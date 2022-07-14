Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Up 33.3%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 208,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 194,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
