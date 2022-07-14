Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 10,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

