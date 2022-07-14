Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 17,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 37,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.