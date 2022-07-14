Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.73

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 85301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

