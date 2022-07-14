Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GOL opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.19.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
