Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GOL opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

