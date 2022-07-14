Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Trading Down 0%

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.71. 2,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.18.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple ( NYSE:GRP.U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter.

