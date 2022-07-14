Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 251 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $211,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,531.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

