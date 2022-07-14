Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,290 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPM stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

