Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 82,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.