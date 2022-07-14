Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 82,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period.
NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.34.
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (Get Rating)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.