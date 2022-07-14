Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Hayward stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Hayward has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $789,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

