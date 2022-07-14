Head to Head Comparison: Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) versus CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 6.91 -$153.38 million N/A N/A CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 518.10%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03%

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

