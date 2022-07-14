Head-To-Head Survey: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Archaea Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Archaea Energy $77.13 million 21.06 -$23.90 million N/A N/A

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archaea Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Archaea Energy has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 112.23%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Archaea Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -3.83% Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66%

Volatility & Risk

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

