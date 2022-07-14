Head-To-Head Survey: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Spire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.58 $24.71 million N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 3.93 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BuzzFeed and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.65%. Spire Global has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 338.52%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Risk & Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Spire Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

