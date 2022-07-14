Head to Head Survey: Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alight and Emtec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alight presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.58%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Emtec.

Volatility and Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alight and Emtec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.92 billion 1.36 -$60.00 million ($33.75) -0.21 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emtec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alight beats Emtec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Emtec (Get Rating)

Emtec, Inc. provides industry-specific transformative digital solutions in the United States, Canada, and India. The company offers advisory services in the areas of profitability and cost management, project management, and organizational change management, as well as cloud technologies preparation services. It also provides customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, and human capital management applications, as well as collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development, and application managed solutions; and infrastructure and analytics solutions. The company primarily serves federal, state, and local governments as well as customers in the consumer goods, energy/utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, technology, and education markets. Emtec, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

