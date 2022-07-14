Head to Head Survey: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) vs. Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVERTEC and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00 Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 485.94%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 27.40% 43.09% 17.21% Wejo Group N/A N/A -116.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and Wejo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $589.80 million 4.30 $161.13 million $2.25 15.76 Wejo Group $2.57 million 47.15 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

