Head to Head Survey: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talis Biomedical and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 3 1 0 0 1.25 Codex DNA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 586.36%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 2.76 -$192.04 million N/A N/A Codex DNA $11.04 million 4.90 -$38.96 million ($2.28) -0.81

Codex DNA has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -3,757.88% -66.55% -55.84% Codex DNA -311.52% -46.56% -36.63%

Summary

Codex DNA beats Talis Biomedical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

