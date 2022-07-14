Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.35

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.35 and traded as low as $90.40. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 330 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

