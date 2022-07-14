Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $52.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

