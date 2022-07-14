Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $225,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 160.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 30.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

