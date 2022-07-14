Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $972.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 972 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 974 ($11.58), with a volume of 5511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982 ($11.68).

HFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.41) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,083.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £861.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.22.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($14.26), for a total value of £1,199,000 ($1,426,022.84). Also, insider Patricia Dimond bought 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,148 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £49,731.36 ($59,147.67). Insiders have sold a total of 248,873 shares of company stock worth $299,329,568 over the last quarter.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

