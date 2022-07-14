Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $340.48

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $340.48 and traded as low as $288.02. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $288.02, with a volume of 1,196 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.48.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

