Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $130.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

