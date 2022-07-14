Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.91

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 9525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 190 ($2.26) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

