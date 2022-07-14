Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 9525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 190 ($2.26) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.