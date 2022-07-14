Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.33

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 27043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a market cap of $877.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

