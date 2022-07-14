Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.