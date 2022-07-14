Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $473.56 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $490.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average is $435.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.67.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

