Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,052,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,209 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $8,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,149,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 514,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

