HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of HUTCHMED worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 213,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

