IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 78,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

