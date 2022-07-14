IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 78,000 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)
