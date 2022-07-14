iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Up 0.3%

iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (SHFT)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.