Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Stephens dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

