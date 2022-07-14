Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,871 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

