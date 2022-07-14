Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.50.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $320.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

