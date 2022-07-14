Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

