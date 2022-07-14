Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

