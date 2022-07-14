Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,650 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 119.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.3% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.14 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

