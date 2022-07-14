Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,453 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

