Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,932 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $56,347,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after buying an additional 594,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Vontier by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after buying an additional 558,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

VNT opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

