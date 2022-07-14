Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

